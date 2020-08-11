Rent and mortgage relief: How to find out if you’re eligible for new programs in your area

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to obstruct the U.S. economy, more city governments throughout the nation are rolling out relief programs developed to aid having a hard time Americans pay their rent and mortgage.

Los Angeles County is set to launch a new $100 million relief fund next week that will target low-income residents in requirement of rent support. Up to 9,000 families in LA County will get help by means of a lottery game that will be held at the end of a two-week application duration startAug 17, with citizens eligible to get up to $10,000 depending upon their earnings level.

In Illinois,Gov J.B. Pritzker revealed the launch of 2 new programs on Monday indicated to aid both lower-income tenants and property owners having a hard time to make ends fulfill. The state’s $150 million Rental Assistance Program, which opened for applications today, will offer one-time grants of up to $5,000 for tenants in requirement of support, with up to 30,000 occupants anticipated to get aid. Illinois will likewise open applications for another $150 million program later on this month that will help up to 10,000 having a hard time property owners, who will be eligible to get grants of up to $15,000

The efforts in both Los Angeles and Illinois are open particularly to those experiencing financial difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic …

