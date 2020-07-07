Renowned Doctor Reveals Why Coronavirus Reporting Has Been Full Of Lies

Dr. Scott Atlas, the former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center, spoke out on Monday to explain why the spike of COVID-19 cases over the south doesn’t really actually matter.

Atlas told Fox News that Americans should be hesitant in believing the way the media is portraying the spike in coronavirus cases because it “doesn’t really matter how many cases” you can find. Instead, what really matters is “who gets the cases.”

He added that the mortality rate for coronavirus is just .04% for people under age 70, a statistic that is add up to or below the seasonal flu. Atlas said that the number of cases is increasing only because younger individuals are contracting the herpes virus on a bigger scale.

“The overwhelming majority are younger, healthier people,” Atlas explained. “It only matters if we cannot protect the high-risk people, which we are protecting…how do I know? Because the death rates are not going up.”

“Right now, the cases have been going up for three weeks. We have no increase—in fact, we have a decrease in death rates,” that he continued. “You know, it doesn’t matter if you get the illness if you’re going to fully recover and be fine from it. That is what people must understand. For younger, healthier people, there’s not a high risk from this disease at all.”

Atlas went on to express that the United States may be on the path toward “herd immunity,” which occurs when healthy people contract the herpes virus and continue to provide protection for more vulnerable and high-risk people.

He then expressed his frustrations with how a media has been reporting on this pandemic, as the press has dedicated to COVID-19 hospitalizations when this data will not differentiate between coronavirus-positive patients who are hospitalized for reasons that have nothing in connection with the virus.

“When I looked at every single hospital area in Texas today, 15-20% of people in the hospital as inpatients are COVID-positive patients. That means 80-85% have nothing to do with COVID-19. And the same thing goes with some of these other states. There are people hospitalized, a large number, because they are tested as COVID-positive, somehow they are categorized as COVID hospitalizations,” that he said.

Atlas concluded by saying it is “ridiculous” to blame the spike in cases on reopening companies, instead putting the blame on “large protests” at the end of May and through June. “It’s not the guy getting his hair cut in the barbershop,” that he said.

This piece was compiled by PoliZette Staff on July 7, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

