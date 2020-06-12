Renowned Berklee College Of Music Issues Pathetic Groveling Apology For Letting Cops Use Restrooms During Protest

The prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts just issued a lengthy apology for letting police use their restrooms during a protest this past weekend.

It seems that police officers with the Boston Police Department were allowed to the Berklee Performance Center to utilize its restrooms on Sunday night after protests at the State House. While this may sound harmless enough, it was nothing short of a catastrophe “triggering” events for the students who felt “threatened” by the police presence in their school’s bathrooms.

President Roger H. Brown and other top administrators at the school taken care of immediately the backlash by signing a letter to the Berklee community that has been nothing lacking pathetic. “The decision to allow them into our facilities was ours,” the letter reads. “This was not a formal decision by the institution, but an informal one, made on the spot. Some have asked if the campus was used to house or stage activity of the Boston Police; it was not.”

It continues to say that school officials “have heard from many of you personally and across social channels of your hurt and anger that this access was permitted,” nonetheless it makes sure to include that “allowing police officers into the space was in no way meant to undermine Berklee’s support for Black Lives Matter.” The letter concludes:

We realize that many members of our community feel betrayed. We are deeply sorry for the impact this had on our community and for perpetuating feelings of oppression, silencing, and marginalization. We is likely to make a more concerted effort to think about the effects of our actions. Let us assure you, this would not have happened, and moving forward, it will not happen again.

Thankfully, this letter seems to have backfired on the college’s administration, because they now be seemingly getting more backlash for issuing the apology than they ever did for letting police officers utilize the restrooms to begin with. “This is a ridiculous overreach by school administration,” one commenter wrote. “I’m ashamed of their cowardice. These people aren’t leaders and it shows. You cant let the police, that are there to protect your property, as well as the rest of the city, use the restroom or the building to stage? Really? Whoever made the decision was being human, and made a good choice to help these officers. I feel badly they have to answer to these clowns. We thought Berklee was better than this, but it has given us serious pause in our future relationship with them.”

“Law enforcement is essential for keeping our students, our children, safe in the city. And I’m grateful you showed them kindness,” another commenter added. “I’m disappointed however, that you promise ‘never again’ to show such kindness. How sad you should give in to bullies this way. I’ll remember to say ‘never again’ when you ask for a donation.”

A third commenter reminded school officials that Boston police have seen their community through the darkest of times:

“Perhaps you don’t remember, but there have been police posted at the same intersection for every Boston Marathon run, including in 2013 when they cared for the injured, got people safely out of the area in case there were more devices, and oh, with the help of the FBI found the bombers in just FOUR days, FOUR! Then there were the many Championship Parades that they have been assigned to, many on mandatory overtime, at the same intersection in front of your school. Their presence never bothered anyone, including the plethora of drunk Berklee students they assisted where they were going, or when they called EMS for the children who were too drunk to walk away safely. Letting them use your facilities doesn’t make you a hero, but refusing to let them use the facilities makes you ridiculous.”

We truly live in some sad times if police officers can’t even use your bathroom at a college with out a scandal ensuing.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 12, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Barr says big Democrat fish may be hooked in Durham probe

‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin demands Kaepernick be rehired with backpay, given Nobel Peace Prize

Derek Chauvin and George Floyd knew one another and ‘bumped heads,’ says former coworker at nightclub