Renewed war in Artsakh ‘depends on political developments in Belarus’ – analyst – Armenian News

The possibility of a renewed war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) depends on the domestic political developments in Belarus, a Yerevan- based political analyst stated Monday, commenting on the continuous demonstrations in the nation after incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko’s 5th re- election.

In an interview withTert am, Hrant Melik Shhahnazaryan forecasted 2 possible situations: either the prolongation of Lukashenko’s period for a brief duration (without the previous political influence and self- dependence) or the development of a caretaker federal government (if Russia shows to be hesitant of the pledges provided by the long- time leader).

“Both scenarios in Belarus are, in point of fact, two very different developments of a single scenario. The change of government is crucial; the question is whether it will take place now or in the couple of years to come. Obviously, the processes which have not got underway in the post-Soviet region will have their logical continuation in Azerbaijan. They also have a long-established government which is trying to be independent of Russia’s foreign policy and dictate the geopolitical centers its own agenda. And they too. have a breeding ground for initiating such processes,” he stated, keeping in mind that Aliyev will understand he is not an exception after seeing the effective toppling of …