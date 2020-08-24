Renee Young says heartfelt goodbye to WWE

Renee Young is saying goodbye to WWE.

After more than eight years, the versatile broadcaster shared the news of her departure, bidding the WWE Universe adieu.

“An opportunity of a lifetime with a global company to learn, grow, make history and do things beyond my wildest dreams before I left Toronto for this adventure,” she wrote on social media. “I just wanted to say thanks to WWE and to all the fans that have been so damn cool to me over the years.”

From hosting the groundbreaking Talking Smack to making history as the first full-time female announcer on Raw, Young made her mark in several roles during her WWE tenure.

WWE thanks Renee for her contributions and wishes her the best.