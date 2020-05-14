Renee on ‘Ally McBeal’ ‘Memba Her?!

Brooklyn based mostly actress Lisa Nicole Carson gained fame within the late ’90s after she landed the position of the perfect pal and roomie Renee Raddick on the long-running authorized drama “Ally McBeal.“

Lisa Nicole Carson was forged alongside some fairly stellar actors together with Jane Krakowski because the spunky Elaine Vassal, Portia de Rossi because the legal-eagle, Nelle Porter, Lucy Liu because the choose Ling Woo, Vonda Shepard on the piano … and naturally Calista Flockhart because the title position, Ally McBeal.

Carson can also be recognized for her position as Carla Reese on the hospital drama “ER.”