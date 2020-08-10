Renedy Singh expresses grief over Manitombi Singh’s death, plans to raise funds for his family

Renedy Singh is preparing to raise funds to assistance his previous colleague Manitombi Singh’s family as soon as the Coronavirus pandemic is over …

Former India global footballer Renedy Singh revealed his grief over the diing of his previous colleague Laishram Manitombi Singh with whom he shared the dressing space at Mohun Bagan and the Indian nationwide group.

The previous Mohun Bagan and Salgaocar FC protector breathed his last after an extended disease onSunday He was just 39 at the time of his death.

Singh might not fathom the death of a colleague as he stated, “It is truly unfortunate. He has actually gone prematurely. We played together for MohunBagan He was likewise in the Indian group. After retirement, I utilized to satisfy him inManipur He utilized to train academy young boys. He was likewise training a regional group. He retired early however he was rather active with football after retirement.

“This is something which is not in our control. It is difficult for me to accept that someone who played with me is no more. May his soul rest peace,” the previous Mohun Bagan winger informed Goal

He notified that Manitombi was struggling with a health problem for the previous 4 months and the circumstance became worse in current times.

“Four or 5 months back I saw him at the arena (Khuman Lamphak). He was struggling with a health problem. In the last couple of months, it …