Renault’s quick F1 pace genuine after “big step”

The Australian is coming off the back of a fourth placed finish in last weekend’s British Grand Prix, and was left encouraged as he ended up best-of-the-rest behind Mercedes in Friday running at Silverstone.

And while he accepts that Renault is not in a position to expect to match that form throughout qualifying and the race, he says there is some optimism about what the team found with his car on Friday.

“I think that was genuine, at least for the track conditions,” said Ricciardo. “We did a few changes through the session and I really felt a big step, you know, with one of the changes we made.

“I was: ‘alright, this is a pretty good race car right now.’ So yeah, I think we can hang in there. We’ll see. I mean, if we are here in quali I think that would still exceed what probably our expectation is now, but I think we can still do a very good job.”

Ricciardo was not getting too carried away though, and he thinks a change of wind direction that is expected for tomorrow could have the potential to shake things up.

“The big thing is tomorrow, the wind is changing 180 degrees by the looks of it, and it’s going to pick up,” he explained. “People at home will go, so what? But that is going to change the balance and the cars a lot.

“So I think tomorrow you know there…