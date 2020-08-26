Renault withdraw appeal against Racing Point punishment





Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez are this season’s Racing Point motorists

Renault have actually asked Formula One’s governing body FIA to withdraw their appeal against the punishment troubled Racing Point for copying Mercedes’ brake ducts.

Stewards docked Racing Point 15 points and fined them 400,000 euros for a breach of the sporting policies at every race considering that the Austrian season-opener.

Renault had actually signed up with Ferrari in opposing the stewards’ choice, looking for more stringent punishment against Racing Point.

But Renault have actually now chosen against taking the matter to FIA’s International Court of Appeal, leaving Ferrari the only group still going after the matter.

A Renault declaration read: “Beyond the choices, the matters at problem were important to the …