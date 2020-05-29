Renault to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide as company warns of ‘major crisis’ in car industry

Renault has introduced plans to cut 15,000 jobs globally as it slashes manufacturing targets in response to a “major crisis” in the car industry.

The car maker stated on Friday that 4,600 jobs would go in France with the remainder elsewhere, with out giving additional particulars.

Renault, which employs 180,000 folks, additionally suspended plans to enhance manufacturing capability in in Morocco and Romania.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

It comes a day after Nissan, which is in an alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi, introduced hundreds of job cuts.

Renault stated in an announcement: “The difficulties encountered by the group, the major crisis facing the automotive industry and the urgency of the ecological transition are all imperatives that are driving the company to accelerate its transformation.”

Watch extra

The French company will cut manufacturing capability from Four million to 3.Three million autos by 2024. Sales plunged 25 per cent in the primary quarter of the yr amid a bunch of issues dealing with the industry, together with falling demand in China, a transition to electrical autos and the coronavirus pandemic.

Renault, which is partly state-owned, is in talks with the French authorities over a €5bn mortgage assure.

The group can be contemplating “adaptation” of its manufacturing capacities in Russia and introduced the halt of Renault-branded oil-powered car actions in China.

Renault’s chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, stated “the planned changes are fundamental to ensure the sustainability of the company and its development over the long term.”

While virtually all car producers have been struggling, Renault has confronted specific problem because the arrest of its former chief government Carlos Ghosn in November 2018 which frayed the company’s alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi