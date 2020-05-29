Renault to cut 14,600 jobs as part of €2bn cost-saving plan | Business

The French carmaker Renault plans to cut 14,600 jobs as it goals to save €2bn (£1.8bn) in a single of the deepest restructuring programmes prompted by the coronavirus pandemic throughout the worldwide automobile business.

Renault will cut 4,600 jobs in its French operations, which can bear a serious reorganisation, and one other 10,000 around the globe.

The cost-cutting is on an identical scale to Nissan, Renault’s alliance accomplice, which on Thursday introduced the closure of its Barcelona automobile plant as part of a restructuring plan. The two corporations have rejected proposals to merge their operations totally however have dedicated to letting one of the carmakers “lead” in every international area.

Renault mentioned it should cut its international manufacturing capability from 4m autos in 2019 to 3.3m by 2024. Closures might embody a foundry in Brittany and both the Douai or Maubeuge crops.

The carmaker may also abandon promoting combustion engine vehicles in China, with Dongfeng shopping for out its joint-venture accomplice.

The job cuts are seemingly to have been agreed with the French authorities, which has been in discussions about offering an emergency €5bn mortgage assure for Renault. The French state owns 15% of the carmaker.

Clotilde Delbos, Renault’s interim chief government, mentioned: “In a context of uncertainty and complexity, this venture is significant to assure a stable and sustainable efficiency, with buyer satisfaction as a precedence.

“By capitalising on our many assets such as the electric vehicle, by capitalising on the resources and technologies of Groupe Renault and the Alliance, and by reducing the complexity of development and production of our vehicles, we want to generate economies of scale to restore our overall profitability and ensure our development in France and internationally.”