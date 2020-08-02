Renault lodges third protest against Racing Point

Renault is presently involved in a row with Racing Point over the style of its RP20 vehicle, which shares a variety of resemblances with the 2019 championship-winning Mercedes W10

Racing Point has actually constantly kept that while the vehicle was developed based off the idea of in 2015’s Mercedes, it was done so within the guidelines.

An official protest was lodged against Racing Point by Renault following each of the last 2 races, the Styrian Grand Prix and the Hungarian Grand Prix, fixating the legality of the RP20’s brake ducts.

The FIA is carrying out a complete examination into the matter, however stopped working to hold a hearing or make a judgment ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

It has actually triggered Renault to lodge a third protest against Racing Point, as verified by the FIA stewards at Silverstone less than 2 hours after completion of the race.

Representatives from Renault and Racing Point are set to report to the stewards at Silverstone at 5: 30 pm, however the conference will be a simple procedure provided the continuous examination.

The protest has actually just been lodged against one Racing Point vehicle, that of Lance Stroll, who completed in ninth location, as Nico Hulkenberg stopped working to begin due to a power system concern.

Asked on Saturday byMotorsport com how strong Racing Point’s case was, technical director Andrew …