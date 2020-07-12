Renault lodge protest against Racing Point cars after Styrian GP







Renault have launched a protest against both Racing Point cars after the Styrian GP.

In a statement on Twitter, Renault said they “submitted a request to the stewards of the event for clarification on the legality of the Racing Point RP20”.

Stewards judged the protest ‘admissable’ on Sunday evening and have impounded the front and rear brake ducts from Racing Point’s two cars for the FIA “in preparation for conducting a detailed analysis of those pieces”.

Racing Point have made a huge step forward in performance in 2010 and have openly admitted that the design of these RP20 car has been based on last year’s title-winning Mercedes. The team are adamant they adhered to all F1 regulations in its design and production.

Judging by the tone from rivals since pre-season testing, a protest against Racing Point seemed to be an incident of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’. Lost count how many times RP have said they’ve cleared their design with the FIA and everybody was happy. Interesting to observe how this plays out! — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) July 12, 2020

Stewards also ordered Mercedes to provide leading and rear brake air ducts of last year’s W10 for inspection.

A date for the case to be heard will be set once most of the evidence has been gathered by the FIA technical representative.

Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll finished sixth and seventh respectively in Sunday’s race, even though latter was challenging for fourth to the closing stages before breaking the RP20’s front wing in a clash with Alex Albon.

2:55 Lando Norris gained three places on a great final lap at the Styrian GP to finish fifth for McLaren, including overtaking BOTH Racing Points Lando Norris gained three places on a great final lap at the Styrian GP to finish fifth for McLaren, including overtaking BOTH Racing Points

The RP20 has been a supply of controversy for many Racing Point’s midfield rivals since cold temperatures testing.

Renault have alleged a few rule breaches in their submission to the stewards, including citing the sporting regulation that states that “a competitor shall, in respect of the Listed Parts to be used in its cars in Formula One, only use Listed Parts which are designed by it”.

A similar protest move in one of Racing Point’s midfield rivals was mooted before F1’s originally-planned season-opening Australian GP in March ahead of the event was cancelled.