Renault cuts 15,000 jobs in major restructuring – Armenian News

Renault is reducing 15,000 jobs worldwide as a part of a €2bn price-reducing plan after seeing gross sales plunge due to the virus pandemic.

“This plan is essential,” stated interim boss Clotilde Delbos, who introduced an even bigger give attention to electrical vehicles and vans.

Some 4,600 jobs will go in France, and Renault has stated six vegetation are below evaluation for potential cuts and closure, in accordance with BBC News.

Renault performed down reviews it might transfer some manufacturing to the UK plant run by its strategic accomplice Nissan.

“You shouldn’t believe everything you read in the newspapers,” Ms Delbos stated. “All you’ve seen in the newspapers are but rumours.”

On Thursday, Nissan unveiled enormous job cuts and the closure of its manufacturing facility in Barcelona. The UK plant, in Sunderland, would stay open, the Japanese firm stated.

Renault, 15% owned by the French state and which is in talks with the federal government about an €8bn mortgage, has begun negotiations with unions about which factories might shut.