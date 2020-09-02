Renault can now fight for third in the championship

The Frenchman and colleague Daniel Ricciardo assisted provide Renault its finest certifying efficiency considering that returning as a works group in Belgium, with the set going on to complete 4th and 5th in the race.

Based on how strong the Renault existed, with hopes high for Monza this weekend too, Ocon sees an opportunity of it ending the project as finest of the rest behind Mercedes and Red Bull.

Currently Renault is 6th in the standings, however is simply 9 points behind McLaren in third.

Asked if Renault might press itself to the front of the going after pack for third location in general, Ocon stated “Yeah, we can. We can. There’s 10 more races to go, so we are only in the beginning of the season, more or less.

“There’s a long, long way of course, but it’s very nice to see that we are coming into that fight very nicely.

“We need to get consistent at scoring and we don’t want to have a second Barcelona for sure. But when there are opportunities like this coming, what’s important is to get the points and that’s what we’ve done this weekend.”

Ricciardo states that he “expects” Renault to be bang on the speed once again at the Italian Grand Prix.

“I think it can certainly be expected from us, you know, on these low downforce circuits,” he stated. “Coming into Monza next week, I believe we can anticipate to be …