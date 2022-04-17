Many citizens, including various political and public figures, representatives of the parliamentary opposition, responded to the call of the leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan to gather in Freedom Square and lead the further struggle together.

“It is possible that today political figures appear who are really trying to unite the people once again at this critical moment. “Mr. Vanetsyan’s step is a testimony of his political and civic position, his principled position as a general,” the deputy of the “Hayastan” faction of the National Assembly emphasized the possibility of a joint struggle in a conversation with journalists. Aghvan Vardanyan.

The deputy expressed confidence that the struggle will continue, step by step, in a short time the people will come out of apathy, indifferent, desperate situation, by uniting, they will be able to solve the number one problem, to remove this government.

According to him, the change of power is the first step.

“To remove this apical, incapable, anti-state, anti-national government, to form a supra-party government, a government uniting the best forces of the nation, to restore our statehood, sovereignty, and, most importantly, the dignity of the Armenian people.” “I am sure that it will be like that,” said Aghvan Vardanyan.

“Armenia and the Armenian people have no place to retreat,” a member of the “Homeland” party stated in Freedom Square Khachik GalstyanAdding that there is no alternative to continuing the struggle and bringing it to an end ․ The current government has voiced the last chord of its policy of destroying Artsakh and Armenia with Nikol Pashinyan’s well-known statements in the National Assembly.

“The step is ours. Come here, let’s stand side by side. “If we do not stand together, then our future, our fate, the fate of Artsakh և Armenia, will be decided by a group of lucky people who have seized power,” said Khachik Galstyan.

One of the members of the “Homeland” party Arsen Babayan He emphasized that we do not have any more time, we must leave Freedom Square with the problem finally solved.

“If we do not solve this problem, we will not have another house to return to, because we see very clearly that the Turks and Azeris want the whole of Armenia, and this government agrees with that.” We do not agree. Whoever does not agree, let him come here, we are waiting for everyone. “The Armenian people have an alternative, but that alternative must be without Nikol Pashinyan, he must leave in order to preserve and save the whole of Armenia,” he said.