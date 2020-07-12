Remote work doesn’t work for the world’s low-income and young workers (opinion)

What kinds of jobs and workers are most in danger? Not surprisingly, the costs have fallen most heavily on those people who are least in a position to bear them: the poor and the young in the lowest-paid jobs.

Most studies measuring the feasibility of working from home follow job definitions used in the United States. But the same professions in other countries varies in the face-to-face interactions required, the technology intensity of the production process or even usage of digital infrastructure. To reflect that, the work-from-home feasibility index that people built uses the tasks actually performed within each country, based on surveys published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for 35 countries.

We found significant differences across countries even for the same professions. It is a lot easier to telework in Norway and Singapore than in Turkey, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador and Peru, simply because over fifty percent the house holds in most emerging and developing countries do not even have some type of computer at home. (See a chart of the countries where remote work is easier here .)

Who is most vulnerable?

Overall, workers in food and accommodation, and wholesale and retail trade, are the hardest hit for having the least “teleworkable” jobs at all. That means significantly more than 20 million people within our sample who work in these sectors are at the highest danger of losing their jobs.

Yet some are more susceptible than the others. Young workers and those without university education are significantly less more likely to work remotely. This higher risk is consistent with the age profiles of workers in the sectors hardest hit by lockdowns and social distancing policies. Worryingly, this shows that the crisis could amplify intergenerational inequality

Women could be especially hit hard, threatening to undo a few of the gains in gender equality produced in recent decades. This is basically because women are disproportionately concentrated in the hardest-hit sectors like food service and accommodation. In addition, women carry a heavier burden of daughter or son care and domestic chores, while market provision of the services has been disrupted.

Part-time workers and employees of small and medium-sized firms face greater risk of job loss. Workers in part-time work in many cases are the first to be let go when economic conditions deteriorate, and the last to be hired when conditions improve. They are also less inclined to have access to medical care and the formal insurance channels which will help them weather the crisis. In developing economies, particularly, part-time workers and those in informal work face a considerably higher danger of falling in to poverty.

The effect on low-income and precariously-employed workers could be especially severe, amplifying longstanding inequities in societies. Our finding — that workers at the bottom of the earnings distribution are least able to work remotely — is corroborated by recent unemployment data from the United States and other countries. The COVID-19 crisis will exacerbate income inequality.

To compound the effect, workers at the bottom of the income distribution happen to be disproportionately concentrated in the hardest-hit sectors like food and accommodation services, which are those types of sectors least amenable to teleworking. Low-income workers will also be more likely to live hand-to-mouth and have little financial buffers like savings and usage of credit.

How to protect the most susceptible?

The pandemic probably will change how work is completed in many sectors. Consumers may possibly rely more on ecommerce, to the detriment of retail jobs; and may possibly order more takeout, reducing the labor market for restaurant workers.

What can governments do? They can concentrate on assisting the affected workers and their loved ones by broadening social insurance and safety nets to cushion against income and employment loss. Wage subsidies and public-works programs will help them regain their livelihoods during the recovery.

To reduce inequality and give people better prospects, governments have to strengthen education and training to better prepare workers for the jobs of the future. Lifelong learning does mean bolstering usage of schooling and skills training to help workers displaced by economic shocks like COVID-19.

This crisis has clearly shown that to be able to get on the web was an important determinant to people’s power to continue doing the workplace. Investing in digital infrastructure and closing the digital divide enables disadvantaged groups to participate meaningfully in the future economy.