Remo+ RemoBell S WiFi Video Doorbell Camera with HD Video, Motion Sensor, 2-Way Talk, and Alexa Enabled (No Monthly Fees) (Free Cloud Storage)

Price: $99.00
(as of Jul 27,2020 16:28:08 UTC – Details)
Product Description
The Ultimate Smart Doorbell
No monthly fees Get 3 days rolling cloud storage included at no cost (paid plans available for 3 dollars a month, or 30 dollars a year)
2-way talk See, hear, and talk to visitors in real time using full duplex audio
HD video Stream all your live videos in high quality HD
180º field of view Don’t miss a thing with one of the widest viewing angles in the industry
Night vision Monitor your front door night and day with our infrared night vision
Monitor Your Home Remotely
Motion alertsGet notified you have visitors even if they don’t press your RemoBell S
Customizable motion zones Specify motion sensing areas to detect relevant activities
Adjustable motion sensors Increase or lower the sensitivity of your motion sensors
Live on-demand streaming View your front door on-demand whenever you want
Smart Security Made Easy
Instant push notificationsReceive instant alerts on your smart device when motion is detected (iOS 11 and above or Android 5 or above)
Weather resistantOperating temperatures: -4ºF ~ 122ºF
Multiple viewer accessShare use with up to 5 users
Smart Home FeaturesWorks with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT
Powered by existing doorbell wiring and provides 24/7 surveillance of all front door activity
No monthly subscription fees; records and stores all motion activity for up to 3 days via FREE cloud storage (paid plans available)
Streams all your live videos in high quality HD with 180º wide angle and infrared vision; dewarping option available for live view
Allows you to select areas of interest and sends instant alerts on your smart device when motion is detected in your video doorbell’s view
Lets you see, hear, and talk with visitors from your smartphone or tablet using the Remo+ app (iOS 11 and above, or Android 5 and above)