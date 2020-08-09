Remittances/demographics: an expensive exodus | Financial Times

From making beds in Hong Kong to constructing multi-star resorts in Dubai, migrant employees assist underpin 2 economies. They offer low-cost labour for the abundant world and crucial earnings for poorer nations. Remittances in 2015 surpassed foreign direct financial investment as the greatest source of external funding to these countries, equivalent to one-tenth of financial output in the Philippines and 16 percent in Jamaica.

Then coronavirus broke out. The World Bank reckons that the pandemic will scythe one-fifth, or more than $100 bn, off international remittances. Workers will send out house $445 bn this year. East Asia and the Pacific, the greatest recipient of remittances, deal with the greatest cut from abroad employees downing tools.

Broad- brush figures hide individual difficulty– remittances are a lifeline for numerous prolonged households– and regional abnormalities. Remittances to Mexico were up 10 percent year on year in the 6 months to June at a record $19 bn. Yet for the Philippines, with 9m or two employees overseas, consisting of physicians used by the UK’s National Health Service, remittances fell by a 5th in the year to May.

More than 200,000 Filipino employees have actually gone house. Government authorities state the overall might go as high as 700,000 An scholastic paper penned in April approximated that 300,000 to 400,000 might have been …