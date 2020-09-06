Remembering Ahed Tamimi’s arrest – Middle East Monitor

What: Imprisonment of Ahed Tamimi

When: 19 December 2017

Where: Nabi Saleh town, inhabited West Bank

When the majority of people think about Palestinian protesters, a young, blue-eyed and blonde-haired woman does not enter your mind.

But 2 years back, fair-haired Ahed Tamimi altered that. At simply 16, after a video of her challenging an Israeli soldier and her subsequent arrest went viral, she captured the world’s attention after making global headings and ended up being a sign of resistance over night.

Here’s how Tamimi’s voice, manner, and presentations challenging the Israeli profession of Palestinian land, moved her to around the world prominence.

What taken place?

Tamimi, who was detained in the middle of the night by Israeli soldiers in her house in the inhabited West Bank, was sentenced to 8 months in Israeli custody as part of a plea offer where she confessed to intensified attack of the soldier and incitement.

The preliminary event which caused Ahed’s arrest was being associated with a demonstration, arranged to knock the shooting of her cousin, 14-year-old Mohammed Tamimi, who was struck in the confront with a rubber bullet fired by Israeli soldiers. He was seriously hurt however made it through.

The run-in happened right after United States President Trump identified Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Over the years Tamimi’s …