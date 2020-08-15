Remco Evenepoel suffers bridge fall after crash during Il Lombardia

Evenepoel is among bikings most significant potential customers

Remco Evenepoel has actually crashed and fallen a number of metres off a bridge during the Il Lombardia race.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider belonged to a prominent group who were coming down off the Colma di Sormano – the greatest get on the race.

The 20-year-old was lying around 4th in the group when he struck the wall of a bridge prior to somersaulting on to his back and over the edge.

Evenepoel was addressed by paramedics and required to health center.

The Belgian is among the most appealing potential customers in roadway biking, winning the Tour of Poland and the Volta a Burgos currently this year.

The one-day ‘monolith’ race from Bergamo to Como was won by Jakob Fuglsang of Astana after breaking away from Jumbo-Visma’s George Bennett – himself on great kind after winning the Gran Piemont one-day race in Italy recently.

They remained in a breakaway with several Grand Tour winner Vincenzo Nibali and in 2015’s Il Lombardia victor Bauke Mollema, both of Trek-Segafredo

In another unusual twist at the end of the race Bora-Hansgrohe’s Max Schachmann was struck by a cars and truck which in some way got in the closed roadways and cross the German Paris-Nice winner as it tried to park.

Quick Step’s 2nd terrible injury in a week

The Tour of Poland was likewise the race where Evenepoel’s …