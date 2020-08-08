Remains of Marines, sailor recovered from amphibious vehicle sunk off California coast

Their remains will quickly be moved to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to be gotten ready for burial, according to the United States Marine Corps.

They will then be launched to their households in accordance with their desires.

“Our hearts and thoughts of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are with the families of our recovered Marines and Sailor,”Col Christopher Bronzi, commander of the 15 th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stated in a declaration. “We hope the successful recovery of our fallen warriors brings some measure of comfort.”

As previously reported by CNN , the amphibious attack vehicle (AAV) suffered an accident off San Clemente Island throughout a regular training workout.

Sixteen workers were on board the AAV when the team reported handling water throughout a shore-to-ship waterborne operations training. Five team members were saved from the sinking AAV and went back to their ship, the USSSomerset Two Marines were hospitalized. LanceCpl Guillermo S. Perez of New Braunfels, Texas, was noticable dead at the scene. His remains were moved on Wednesday to Dover Air Force Base. After a substantial two-day search, the 15 th MEU concluded its search and rescue effort for the eight missing service members The sunken AAV was located Monday. The cause of the event is still under examination and comparable training has actually been suspended while authorities discover more about the event. The 8 were determined on Sunday as: •Pfc Bryan J. Baltierra, 19, of Corona, California, …

Read The Full Article