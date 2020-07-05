Remains of 500 people executed by guillotine in French Revolution may be buried in walls of listed Paris monument
The remains of around 500 people executed by guillotine in the French Revolution could be buried in the walls of a Paris monument, experts believe.
Bone fragments were discovered in the walls of the Chapelle Expiatoire which really is a classified monument in Paris.
Archeologist Philippe Charlier examined the monument’s walls with a little camera inserted through the stones, The Guardian reported. He said there was earth mixed with bone tissue.
The monument is focused on King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette who were executed at the Place de la Révolution before being formally buried at the Basilica of St Denis.
French authorities called in an archeologist, who inserted a camera through the stones in the walls, so they really didn’t damage the building’s foundations.
The chapel’s administrator Aymeric Peniguet de Stoutz had noticed anomalies in the walls between your columns of the lower chapel.
Archeologist Charlier said the lower chapel had four ossuaries — chests or boxes — made of wooden boxes, which are filled with bones and were probably extended with leather.
The Chapelle Expiatoire is just a chapel in the 8th arrondissement of Paris close to the Grand Boulevards on the webpage of the old Madeleine cemetery
Peniguet de Stoutz has requested further research at the building.
Founded in 1816, the Chapelle Expiatoire is a chapel in the 8th arrondissement of Paris near the Grand Boulevards on the site of the old Madeleine cemetery.
The Madeleine cemetery was closed in 1794 when it reportedly run out of space.
Historians believed the remains of 500 victims buried in the cemetery were eventually used in catacombs underneath the city.
The monument was built not definately not a site where in fact the guillotine was frequently used — the Place de la Révolution.
King Louis XVI was executed at the Place de la Révolution on January 21, 1793. Marie Antoinette, the last Queen ahead of the French Revolution, was also executed there.
Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette had been buried in Madeleine cemetery before Louis XVIII ordered their remains to be buried in the Basilica of St Denis when that he became king in 1814.
Physician and opponent of the death penalty Joseph-Ignace Guillotin said capital punishment must always be decapitation and sought to introduce a humane way to perform executions.
He proposed to the National Assembly on October 10, 1789, that this should be done by means of an easy mechanism.
The National Assembly began to look into a fresh method of capital punishment in 1791 with desire to of ending life without inflicting unnecessary pain.
The guillotine was deemed successful as it was considered a humane form of execution.
