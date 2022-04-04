“Azatutyun” radio station “Armenia has handed over to Baku the remains of 100 Azerbaijanis missing during the first Karabakh war,” said Ismail Akhundov, chairman of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons. According to the Azeri official, the relics of 60 of them have already been identified.

