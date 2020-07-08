Remains identified of one of 43 students who went missing more than five years ago

The identification, with the help of DNA testing, is a major breakthrough in the event and comes more than five years after the students vanished.

The 43 students from the teacher’s college in Guerrero state suddenly disappeared on September 26, 2014.

Investigations by the former Mexican administration of Enrique Peña Nieto concluded these were captured by police and handed over to the criminal group Guerreros Unidos. Their bodies were burned in a landfill and then thrown into a river in the municipality of Cocula — a theory that was termed, “the historical truth.”

But a study by Argentine forensic experts contradicted that hypothesis, inducing the entire disappearance to be shrouded in mystery for years. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador vowed to discover the truth, developing a commission which reopened the investigation and started from scratch.