Remains found in Idaho missing children case

Joshua “JJ” Vallow, seven, (left), and Tylee Ryan, 17





Police investigating the disappearance of two children in Idaho last year have found what they believe to be human remains.

Joshua “JJ” Vallow, who was simply then seven, and his sister Tylee Ryan, 17, have not been seen since September 2019.

Their mother, Lori Daybell, was arrested in Hawaii in February.

The remains were discovered at your home of Mrs Daybell’s current husband, Chad Daybell, but have not yet been identified.

Mr Daybell is an author who has written a few apocalyptic novels loosely centered on Mormon religious teachings, and the couple have been involved in an organization that promotes preparing for the apocalypse. The organisation, Preparing A People, has denied being a “cult”.

Three suspicious deaths have also been for this case.

US mother held in bizarre missing children case

The children’s mother Lori moved to Idaho from Arizona in late August 2019 after her then-husband, Charles Vallow, was shot dead by her brother, Alex Cox.

Cox claimed the shooting had been in self-defence. He died of unknown causes in December.

In November, police were called by the grand-parents of one of the children to check on your family at their property in Rexburg, Idaho. Officials say they later learned that Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan wasn’t seen for months.

Image copyright

Kauai Police Department Image caption



Lori Daybell, also referred to as Lori Vallow





Authorities say Mrs Daybell gave misleading answers to investigators’ questions and outright lied about their whereabouts and even their existence. She left town the following day. Authorities searched a nearby storage unit, and found clothes and toys that appeared to fit in with her children.

According to divorce documents filed by her late husband before his death, Mrs Daybell believes she actually is “a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020”.

She also allegedly threatened to kill him if that he got in her way, claiming she had “an angel there to help her dispose of the body”. He took out a protection order following the threat, court documents show.

He described her as “infatuated and, at times, obsessive about near-death experiences and spiritual visions”, and said she refused to see a therapist because “they would discover that she is a translated being”.

Mrs Daybell remarried – to Chad Daybell – in October, just fourteen days after the death of his wife.

According to her obituary, Tammy Daybell died of natural causes, but police ordered that her body be exhumed after Mr Daybell’s quick remarriage.

Lori Daybell was arrested in Hawaii on charges including son or daughter abandonment and contempt of court in February, after missing a January deadline to deliver her children to authorities. Police at the time warned that the children were in danger.