Remains believed to be those of missing soldier Vanessa Guillen, 20, were found covered in concrete

Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen, 20, has been missing since April

The stays found Tuesday and Wednesday in the seek for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen were hidden below concrete, investigators revealed.

Texas Equusearch’s Tim Miller stated that makes an attempt had been made to preserve the physique well-concealed and it was found solely after a person working in the world observed a foul scent.

‘It appears he buried her, put lime on her, mixed up concrete, put that over her, put dirt over her, rocks and stuff,’ Miller advised KHOU.

The investigation found its first piece of proof final week which led them to imagine that Guillen could be shut by.

On Wednesday, an image of the positioning was revealed for the primary time as Miller introduced they found the lid to a Pelican storage case which prompted them to proceed the search in the world.

A witness had beforehand stated they noticed a case being loaded right into a automobile at round 8.30pm shut to the time that Guillen first disappeared in April.

Fort Hood is ready to maintain a press convention on Thursday afternoon to reveal extra info.

The search had continued in this space alongside the Leon River about 20 miles from the Fort Hood base after the primary proof linked with Guillen’s disappearance was found final week

The discovery was made because the Army introduced they were selling Guillen regardless of her missing standing.

She was promoted to Specialist on Monday.

The soldier’s household held an emotional press convention Wednesday in which Guillen’s sister Mayra revealed she met the suspect in her disappearance, who killed himself when approached by police early Wednesday morning.

‘When I first went up to that base, that topic, I met him not understanding that he had one thing to do with it. I felt one thing was telling me that he did one thing. He nonetheless had the nerve that very same day to chuckle in my face and apparently now he kills himself,’ she stated.

‘Why? I don’t know, but whoever is responsible has to pay.’

Guillen’s sister Mayra (pictured talking), advised reporters in DC she met the suspect who killed himself when she went to the Fort Hood base and that he laughed in her face

The household added that they imagine the suspect to be the one that sexually harassed Guillen earlier than she vanished.

The suspect in query died Wednesday from a self-inflicted gunshot after police tried to deliver him in.

He is being described as a ‘junior soldier who fled his post’ however he has not but been recognized.

Police found him strolling six miles from Fort Hood however after they approached he pulled out a gun and shot himself, they report.

A second suspect is in custody, believed to be a civilian and the estranged spouse of a former Fort Hood soldier. She has additionally not but been recognized.

It is just not identified if there’s a connection between the 2 suspects and the Army has stated it should maintain again on releasing info as Guillen’s household name for the entire base to be closed down and investigated.

The Army has defended its resolution not to launch info saying that ‘doing so can seriously jeopardize the charging and successful prosecution of individuals’.

‘We have made significant progress in this tragic situation and are doing everything possible to get to the truth,’ they added in a press release to ABC Houston.

Guillen’s household has stated they imagine their liked one is useless and that the serviceman who killed her is identical particular person who turned a gun on himself when police tried to make contact with him early Wednesday morning.

‘We have a useless individual as a result of of sexual harassment,’ the household’s lawyer Natalie Kahwam stated at the beginning of the press convention.

Volunteer group Texas EquuSearch got here throughout the stays in an undisclosed space in Coryell County, not too removed from the positioning the place the stays of missing soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales were found on June 19.

Morales, who was often known as Gregory Wedel, was final seen on August 19, 2019 driving his private car exterior of Fort Hood.

He was to be discharged inside days after his disappearance, the Army stated.

A $25,000 reward is being supplied for details about his demise. Morales disappeared about eight months earlier than Guillen vanished from the bottom and they aren’t thought to be linked.

Two suspects were recognized in Guillen’s case Tuesday as one, a soldier at Fort hood base, tried to flee.

According to a press release from the Killeen Police Department, authorities positioned the suspect in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue round 1.29am Wednesday morning.

The second civilian suspect was arrested by Texas Rangers. She is presently being held on the Bell County Jail awaiting prices by civilian authorities.

Guillen’s household says that she had accused an unnamed sergeant of sexually harassing her and claimed she felt unsafe earlier than she disappeared.

Khawam stated Guillen as soon as claimed {that a} superior walked in on her showering and one other verbally assaulted her with vulgar remarks in Spanish.

Last week the Fort Hood Army base launched an investigation into Guillen’s allegations {that a} sergeant sexually harassed her.