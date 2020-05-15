Relive David James’ surprise cameo as a striker 15 years on | Football News

Also take a look at your data with our quiz on the Premier League’s goalscoring ‘keepers
It has been 15 years since goalkeeper David James was used as a surprise striker by Stuart Pearce on the ultimate day of the 2004/05 season.
On 15 May 2005, Manchester City wanted to beat Middlesbrough to leapfrog their guests into the UEFA Cup locations, however within the 86th minute, they had been drawing at 1-1.
Manager Pearce then launched probably the most weird of ways, switching James into makeshift striker, hoping the goalkeeper’s commanding physique and talent within the air would assist create or rating a aim. His back-up, Nicky Weaver, got here on in his place with midfielder Claudio Reyna substituted.
Speaking to the Premier League’s official website on the anniversary final yr, James mentioned: “I used to be instructed at half-time that it would occur. I wasn’t instructed the day earlier than, which might have been higher. Then I’d have practised my contact a little bit extra.
“I won every header. I missed every volley. I think I fouled every Middlesbrough player bar Mark Schwarzer.”
Indeed, the previous England worldwide had seven touches, made 4 passes and dedicated two fouls, however had no pictures or assists as the sport led to a draw, with Schwarzer saving an injury-time penalty from Robbie Fowler.
The outcomes noticed Middlesbrough end a place and three factors forward of Man City to safe a spot within the first spherical of the UEFA Cup for the next season.
While James could not have discovered himself on the scoresheet that day, there have been 5 goalkeepers who’ve scored within the Premier League, however how a lot do you keep in mind about their uncommon targets?
While James could not have discovered himself on the scoresheet that day, there have been 5 goalkeepers who've scored within the Premier League