Relive David James’ surprise cameo as a striker 15 years on | Football News



















2:05



The highlights of David James use as an emergency striker in opposition to Middlesbrough on the ultimate day of the season

The highlights of David James use as an emergency striker in opposition to Middlesbrough on the ultimate day of the season

It has been 15 years since goalkeeper David James was used as a surprise striker by Stuart Pearce on the ultimate day of the 2004/05 season.

On 15 May 2005, Manchester City wanted to beat Middlesbrough to leapfrog their guests into the UEFA Cup locations, however within the 86th minute, they had been drawing at 1-1.

Manager Pearce then launched probably the most weird of ways, switching James into makeshift striker, hoping the goalkeeper’s commanding physique and talent within the air would assist create or rating a aim. His back-up, Nicky Weaver, got here on in his place with midfielder Claudio Reyna substituted.

Speaking to the Premier League’s official website on the anniversary final yr, James mentioned: “I used to be instructed at half-time that it would occur. I wasn’t instructed the day earlier than, which might have been higher. Then I’d have practised my contact a little bit extra.

David James was used as a makeshift ahead with Nicky Weaver changing him in aim

“I won every header. I missed every volley. I think I fouled every Middlesbrough player bar Mark Schwarzer.”

Indeed, the previous England worldwide had seven touches, made 4 passes and dedicated two fouls, however had no pictures or assists as the sport led to a draw, with Schwarzer saving an injury-time penalty from Robbie Fowler.

The outcomes noticed Middlesbrough end a place and three factors forward of Man City to safe a spot within the first spherical of the UEFA Cup for the next season.

While James could not have discovered himself on the scoresheet that day, there have been 5 goalkeepers who’ve scored within the Premier League, however how a lot do you keep in mind about their uncommon targets?

Put your data to the take a look at with our enjoyable quiz beneath and click on play above to relive James’ foray into the outfield.