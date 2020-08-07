Relive classic matches featuring Toni Storm, Noam Dar and Grizzled Young Veterans today on NXT UK

Three more exceptional matches come your method today on NXT UK.

Today’s unique Best of NXT UK episode consists of classic bouts that include Toni Storm, Noam Dar, Grizzled Young Veterans and more.

Head back to among NXT UK’s extremely first episodes to witness Toni Storm secure with the present leading opposition to the NXT Women’s Championship, DakotaKai The NXT UK Universe can likewise relive a fight in between Noam Dar and Kenny Williams at the 2019 Download Festival and an unforgettable face-off pitting Mark Andrews & & Flash Morgan Webster versus inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Zack Gibson and James Drake.

Catch these unbelievable matches, streaming at 3 ET/8 BST today on the acclaimed WWE Network!