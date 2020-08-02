Relive classic bouts featuring Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews and Isla Dawn today on NXT UK

Fans can review 3 exceptional matches today on NXT UK.

Today’s unique Best of NXT UK episode consists of classic bouts that include Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, Isla Dawn and more.

Included is the very first centerpiece of the really first edition of NXT UK, featuring Dunne, then-NXT United Kingdom Champion, fighting NoamDar The NXT UK Universe can likewise relive Andrews taking on Joseph Conners at the 2019 Download Festival, and Dawn dealing with Xia Brookside in January 2019.

Catch these amazing matches, streaming at 3 ET/8 BST today on the acclaimed WWE Network!