‘Relief’: appeal win means Biloela family can put claim Sri Lanka is not safe, says supporter | Australia news

The Tamil asylum candidate family from Biloela state a respite from the government court on Friday has actually provided their initial “real win” in 2 years in their battle to remain in Australia.

The government court ruled that the family was refuted step-by-step justness in the choice on whether to refine their visa claim in 2019 as well as their expulsion should continue to be on hold.

Their attorneys have up until Friday ahead up with a contract with the federal government’s attorneys on what the following lawful step is in the battle to quit their expulsion to Sri Lanka.

Carina Ford, the legal representative for Priya as well as Nades as well as their Australian- birthed children, Kopika as well as Tharunicaa, claimed Justice Moshinsky of the government court has actually bought both celebrations ahead up with “an agreed minute of proposed orders” within 7 days as well as the sensible facets of the choice are being thought about.

“If that can’t be agreed upon within 14 days each party should file and serve a minute of proposed orders to give effect to the reasons for the judge then to consider,” Ford claimed.

Speaking from apprehension on Christmas Island, where they were sent late last year, Priya told family friend Angela Fredericks she felt they now had a chance to present evidence that it was not safe to return to Sri Lanka.

“We were very much encouraged by the judgment and it strengthened our resolve that we are moving in the right direction,” Fredericks said of her conversation with Priya. “It’s been very reassuring.

“This is the first real win in two years. While we’ve been granted injunctions to stay, this is the first time we’ve been able to show that something hasn’t been right. So for Priya, she definitely feels that sense of relief.”

The federal court looked at whether the home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, considered lifting a bar under the Migration Act in 2017 that prevented Australian-born Tharunicaa applying for a visa and, separately, whether the family had been given procedural fairness in the potential consideration of an application by the immigration minister, David Coleman, in May 2019.

Fredericks said supporters were cautiously optimistic because it may be a chance to put their case to the minister.

“Ultimately we hope that this leads to the lawyers being able to submit all the evidence that Sri Lanka is not safe,” Fredericks said. “Since they put their claims in five years ago there’s never been a chance to put forward any information.”

Ford said while the family lost on the first ground they were successful on the second ground, “that the applicant was not afforded procedural fairness in that process”.

“The applicant was never notified of the August 2019 assessment nor invited to comment on any aspect of the assessment,” Ford said.

“The injunction remains in place during this period and she will not be deported. Any deadline to appeal would not be until after the final order is made by the judge.

“It also remains open to the minister of home affairs or immigration at any stage to consider releasing the applicant and her family back into the Biloela community.”

Coleman lifted a barrier to allow him to consider a visa application for Tharunicaa last May, but no decision was made.

The immigration department then completed an assessment which found the family was unlikely to come under Australia’s protection visa obligations.