Reliance to pay $3.4bn for India’s second-largest retailer

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has actually concurred to pay $3.4 bn for the retail properties of India’s Future Group in an offer that offers Asia’s wealthiest male a more powerful structure for a push into ecommerce.

The acquisition of the once-pioneering retail chain developed by Indian business owner Kishore Biyani will strengthen Mr Ambani in his strategies to fight Amazon and Walmart- owned Flipkart for supremacy of India’s quickly growing retail sector.

Reliance Retail was currently India’s biggest bricks-and-mortar retailer, running grocery stores and corner store under the Reliance Brand, along with franchise shops for international brand names such as Hamleys and high-end items suppliers.

But the acquisition of Future Group’s retail properties and its back-end facilities will offer Reliance control of about one-third of the bricks-and-mortar shops of India’s otherwise fragmented modern-day retail sector. Future Group is understood for its popular Big Bazaar hypermarket chain, Pantaloons clothes stores and other retail formats.

Recommended

Analysts state the offer will offer Reliance market supremacy of physical selling and make it more appealing to possible financiers looking for direct exposure to India’s retail sector.

“By getting Mr Biyani, and soaking up the second-largest …