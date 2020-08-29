Reliance to buy Future Group’s retail arm for $3.38 billion By Reuters

©Reuters The logo design of Reliance Industries is imagined in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar
BRAND-NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Mukesh Ambani- led Reliance Industries (NS:-RRB- stated on Saturday it has actually concurred to get the retail and wholesale company and the logistics and warehousing company of Future Group in an offer valued at $3.38 billion, consisting of financial obligation.
Like lots of other shop chain owners, Future Group’s company has actually been struck by a slowing economy and the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.
($ 1 = 73.1140 Indian rupees)
