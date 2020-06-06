Reliance Jio offering free one year Amazon Prime membership to Jio Fiber users

Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio lately teased free one year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for its users, and whereas the corporate is but to disclose any particulars concerning the provide, it has began offering free one year Amazon Prime membership price INR999 ($13/11) to Jio Fiber users.

Jio hasn’t made any official announcement about this provide but, however some Jio Fiber subscribers report seeing a banner within the My Jio app that lets them declare and activate the free one year Amazon Prime membership.

This is a one-time provide and after a year you may have to pay to proceed having fun with the advantages of Prime membership, which incorporates entry to Prime Music, Prime Video, Prime Reading, free in-game content material on widespread mobiles video games and free 1-day and 2-day deliveries.

