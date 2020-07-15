Reliance Jio is all set for deployment of 5G in India soon

At Reliance AGM today, Mukesh Ambani, RIL chairman announced that Reliance Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution. It will be ready for trial and for field deployment by next year. The trials using Jio‘s own 5G solution is said to be launched as soon as 5G spectrum is available in India.

For reference, the 5G spectrum auctions are yet to take place in India. ETTelecom reports, Jio had reportedly sought the Department of Telecommunications’ approval to conduct lab testing of 5G products. These products have been developed by the company itself.

Moreover, Jio will be setting up the network at its premises without the involvement of any third part vendor or technology provider. The technology is said to roll out as soon as 5G spectrums are made available in the country.