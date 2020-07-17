RELAX EDEN Adult Weighted Blanket W/Removable, Washable Duvet Cover| 15 lbs, 60”x 80” Size| Heavy Glass Micro-Beads| Supreme Sleeping Comfort for Adults| Hot & Cold Sleeping| 100% Soft Cotton Build



The Relax Eden weighted blanket elevates your sleeping experience to a whole new level of peacefulness. An amazing way of getting the most out of each night’s sleep, weighted blankets offer a uniquely secure, snug feeling.

The advanced design of our weighted blanket includes:



7 Layer Construction

100% Cotton Outer Layer

Polyester Padding

2 Extra Polyester Layers with Millions of High-End Glass Micro-Beads

Superior, Highly Resilient Stitching & Sewing Work

Deep Sleep, Engineered

Engineered for people who feel restless during the night, the Relax Eden. weighted blanket comes to tightly hug you into a serene, deep sleep.

Relaxing Around The House

It is perfect for sleeping, cuddling up with a good book on the couch or relaxing around the house. The glass beads inside the blanket allows for even weight distribution across your entire body

Luxurious Choice

The Relax eden weighted blanket is the luxurious choice for restful sleep and relaxation.

NO TOSSING AND TURNING ANYMORE – With a 7-layered, soft cotton and polyester construction our blanket offers a deluxe feeling that is simply unparalleled. The Relax Eden weighted blanket features a non-glue polyester padding, two extra polyester layers that are enhanced with glass micro-beads. 7 layers of comfort, combined with cutting-edge sewing techniques, will give you the most serene sleep you can enjoy.

WAKE UP FEELING RESTED AND REFRESHED – Designed to offer you a luxurious sleep throughout the year, our weighted blanket deal includes also a Premium, Polyester cover that feels silky soft on the touch. With the cover on, you can feel warm during cold winter nights, or you can easily remove it for a lighter, more breathable sleep during summer.

REDUCE RESTLESSNESS – IMPROVE YOUR SLEEP – The perfect weight of the blanket together with the included minky-soft cover will wrap you in a comfy hug, making you feel safe and secure.

THE PERFECT GIFT OF SLEEP – The Relax Eden blanket comes already tied into place in the included cover, ready to use out of the nice-and-giftable box! Enjoy the blanket first – learn how to attach the cover later!

HASSLE-FREE 1-YEAR WARRANTY – NO NEED TO RETURN! We take pride in our perfect customer service record on Amazon, and we promise to treat you like family – even for GIFTS! In addition to our 1-YEAR WARRANTY, if you aren’t happy with your purchase, we will simply refund your money – no questions asked – just let the reviews speak for themselves!