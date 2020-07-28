Relative remains relatively calm along Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Armenian News

The circumstance stayed relatively calm along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the late hours of Monday and the early hours of Tuesday, the Defense Ministry’s representative stated on Facebook.

Azerbaijani broke the ceasefire 17 times, launching 220 gunshots versus Armenian defense positions from guns of various qualities, according to Shushan Stepanyan’s public post.

Outposts at border areas near to the towns of Chinari (Tavush area) and Tsghun (Syunik area) came under fire two times. Those in the areas of Chiva (Vayots Dzor) and Zangakatun were fired 13 times.

Azerbaijani battle soldiers released series of attacks versus north- eastern Armenian military stations on July12 In the morning hours, the Ministry of Defense reported an attack effort by numerous Azerbaijani servicemen who wished to cross into the Tavush area in a jeep vehicle. After a caution by the Armenian side, they went back to the beginning positions, leaving the automobile on Armenia’s area.

The enemy duplicated the border disobedience effort about an hour later on, opening fire in the exact same instructions, however was consequently reduced and pressed back with losses. Armenia reported no casualties at the time.

Azerbaijan kept the north- eastern stations under fire likewise on July 13 and14 The stress slowly eased off the list below days.