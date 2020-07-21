Relative calm maintains on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Panorama

The situation was relatively calm on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border over night, as well as on Tuesday morning, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

The Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire 17 times using firearms on some parts of the border. The adversary fired around 183 shots at the Armenian military positions located close to the villages of Sotk, Artanish, Movses, Aygepar, Vazashen, Dovegh, Barekamavan, Yeraskh, Chiva and Zangakatun.

“The Armenian Armed Forces exercise restraint, responding only to the gunfire targeting our outposts,” she said.