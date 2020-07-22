Relative calm maintained on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at night – Panorama

During the night of July 21-22, and at the moment, relative calm has been maintained on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Spokeswoman at the Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

According too her, the adversary violated the ceasefire seven times on some parts of the border, firing about 20 shots at Armenian positions using firearms:Once toward military positions located near Jil, twice toward military positions located near Aygepar, once toward military positions located near Chapni.

A total of three times toward military positions near Paruyr Sevak, Yeraskh and Zangakatun, Stepanyan added.