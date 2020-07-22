Relative calm maintained along Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Defense Ministry spokesperson – Armenian News

The situation remained relatively calm along the Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan on the night between July 21 and 22, the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson said on Facebook.

“The adversary violated the ceasefire at different border sections seven times, releasing around 20 gunshots against Armenian outposts from different firearms,” reads Shushan Stepanyan’s public post.

The defense positions which came under Azerbaijani fire were stationed close to the villages of Jili (Gegharkunik region), Aygepar (Tavush region), Chapni (Syunik region), Paruyr Sevak, Eraskhh and Zangakatun (Ararat region).