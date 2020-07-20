Relative calm maintained along Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Armenian News

The situation remained relatively calm along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on the night between July 19 and 20, according to the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson.

“The adversary violated the ceasefire regime nine times at different border sections, releasing 137 gunshots in the direction of Armenian outposts,” Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

The adversary used the AGS-17 grenade launchers to target the outposts in the vicinities of Chambarak (Gegharkunik region) but was silenced after retaliatory fire by the Armenian defense forces.

The Azerbaijani troops also released four gunshots against the villages of Chinari, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur and Berdavan without hitting specific targets. No retaliatory fire was released by Armenia.

Another gunshot, targeting the village of Paruyr Sevak was silenced subsequently, according to the spokesperson’s post.