Relative calm along Armenian-Azerbaijani border after de-escalation   – Armenian News

The situation has remained relatively calm along Armenia’s north-eastern border with Azerbaijan since Friday night.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces released fire without hitting targets in the direction of our outposts in the villages of Movses and Zangakatun,” the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson, Shushan Stepanyan, says on Facebook.

Azerbaijani combat troops launched series of attacks against north-eastern Armenian military outposts since July 12. On Sunday afternoon, the Ministry reported an incursion attempt by several Azerbaijani servicemen who wanted to cross into the Tavush region in a minivan. After a warning by the Armenian side, they returned to the starting positions, leaving the vehicle on Armenia’s territory.

The adversary repeated the border transgression attempt about an hour later, opening fire in the same direction, but was subsequently suppressed and pushed back with losses. Armenia reported no casualties at the time.

Azerbaijan kept the north-eastern outposts under fire also on July 13 and 14. The situation was reported to be relatively calm on Wednesday.

The fighting continues at random occurrences on Thursday. The Ministry reported a relative calm along the border Friday morning.