Reisterstown woman fights back against identity theft linkned to unemployment fraud

A Baltimore County woman who became a victim of identity theft linked to unemployment fraud hopes her story will help others.Maryland and other states announced last month a multimillion-dollar unemployment fraud and identity theft investigation.Julie Constantino, of Reisterstown, wants the unemployment funds to go to someone who needs the money, not a person who may be trying to steal it. She thinks the process is on the right path.”It’s extremely frustrating,” she said. “You don’t know where to turn.”Someone using Constantino’s name and identity information opened accounts at several banks without her permission. One bank sent personal checks, and Constantino realized $5,700 in unemployment benefits from the state of Arizona had been deposited in another account. An investigation is underway.”I’m very confident it will be taken care of,” Constantino said.In July, not sure what to do, Constantino reached out to 11 News, which contacted the attorneys general in Maryland and Arizona. Constantino filed a complaint in Maryland and received this emailed response: “If the claim was filed through the state of Arizona, you will have to contact that state.”Constantino then filed a complaint with the Arizona attorney general. She received this message: “After recent discussions with the Arizona…

