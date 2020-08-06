Reigning champ Gabi Ruffels easily advances to U.S. Women’s Amateur match play

When Tuesday’s 2nd round of the U.S. Women’s Amateur was delayed since of Hurricane Isaias, Gabriela Ruffels didn’t worry.

In a method, she chose it.

The reigning Women’s Am champ and increasing senior at USC, Ruffels is taking 2 summer season classes and had last tests to total in each of them.

“It actually worked out perfect that it was a day off because I could focus on my finals,” stated Ruffels, who opened her title defense in even-par 72 Monday at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland.

When she returned to action Wednesday, Ruffels created a second-round 71 to tie for 5th in the stroke-play part and easily advance to the Round of 64, which starts Thursday.

The efficiency follows an up-and-down junior season for Ruffels, who opened last fall with a 48 th– location surface at the prominent AnnikaIntercollegiate She recovered in a huge method February, winning the Rebel Beach Intercollegiate, just to withdraw since of injury in the Trojans’ next occasion, their last prior to the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season.

The 20- year-old Ruffels, the 16 th– ranked females’s amateur worldwide, remained sharp this summer season by completing in numerous Cactus Tour occasions. She won among them, in June in Las Vegas, and likewise got in last month’s …