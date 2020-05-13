Regular cargo transportation resumes at “Zvartnots” International Airport – Panorama

After a long-term break, regular cargo transportation will certainly be executed at “Zvartnots” International Airport.

According to the arrangement got to in between “Zvartnots” International Airport as well as Coyne Airways, regular cargo transportation in between Li ège (Belgium) as well as Yerevan has actually been introduced from May 10, the Airport reported in a launched declaration.

Cargo transportation will certainly be executed when a week, everySunday The trips will certainly be run by Boeing 737-400 airplane with an ability of as much as 20 bunches, the resource stated.

More comprehensive details on the firm is offered on the main internet site (https://coyneair.com/).