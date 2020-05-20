Register for early access to transfer songs to YouTube Music

Google is letting customers register their curiosity to begin transferring their music from Google Play Music to YouTube Music early, 9to5Google reports. The form was initially offered as a part of a Google support thread, and comes with a disclaimer that it doesn’t assure early access to the transfer software. The kind asks you to present the e-mail deal with related together with your Google Play Music account and nation of residence.

Google introduced the migration course of from Google Play Music to YouTube Music final week alongside the information that Play Music is due to shut down later this 12 months. However, the transfer software is being rolled out regularly: many customers visiting YouTube Music’s transfer page are greeted with a message saying the function isn’t out there but. Registering your interest may velocity up the method.

The help web page notes that after the software is obtainable to you, you’ll obtain an electronic mail in addition to a notification in your Play Music or YouTube Music app. When that occurs, you may observe our information on how to transfer your music library from Google Play Music to YouTube Music.