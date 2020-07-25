Regis Philbin’s death: Celebrities offer condolences, heap praise on ‘legendary’ TV host

“He was a true gentleman I’m glad I got to know and a TV host I admired and was honored to follow. Much like Arnold Palmer everybody has a great ‘Regis’ story, I’m grateful I have mine.”

REGIS PHILBIN, ICONIC TV HOST, DEAD AT 88

Award- winning star William Shatner tweeted that he was “saddened to hear about” Philbin’s death. “Condolences to his wife Joy.”

Others, consisting of Bob Saget and Jimmy Kimmel participated in, explaining Philbin as “a tremendous amount of fun,” to name a few things.

On Instagram, “Today” host Hoda Kotb composed she was “heartbroken,” together with an image of Philbin with Kathie Lee Gifford, who co-hosted programs with both of them.

REGIS SAYS FAREWELL TO EARLY MORNING PROGRAM AFTER 28 YEARS

Philbin, 88, passed away of natural causes Friday night, simply over a month prior to his 89 th birthday, according to a declaration from his household offered to Fox News by supervisor Lewis Kay.

Celebrities consistently come by Philbin’s eponymous syndicated early morning program, however the program’s heart was throughout the very first 15 minutes, when he and co-host Kathie Lee Gifford– on “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” from 1985 to 2000– or Kelly Ripa, who co-hosted “Live!” with him from 2001 till his 2011 retirement– bantered about the occasions of the day. Viewers made fun of Philbin’s mock indignation over not getting the very best seat at a dining establishment the night prior to or being henpecked by his partner.

Media figures and political leaders participated in celebrating the respected performer.

“RIP Regis Philbin,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper stated.

KELLY RIPA: REGIS PHILBIN HAD A RIGOROUS ‘NO TALKING OFF-CAMERA’ GUIDELINE ON ‘LIVE’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted: “Regis Philbin brought humor, warmth and wit into so many homes. Many people who never met him feel as though they’ve lost a personal friend and that’s a testament to his character. He will be missed.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press added to this report.