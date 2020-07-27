Regis Philbin’s cause of death revealed

Philbin’s household formerly verified to Fox News that he died from “natural causes.” He was 88.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his household revealed in a declaration Saturday.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about,” the declaration continued. “We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Philbin was best-known for his hosting responsibilities on “Live!”– with co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa– and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto added to this report