Regis Philbin ‘Protected’ Kathie Lee Gifford Through Her Husband’s ‘Painful’ Cheating Scandal

Regis Philbin was a stand-up friend through good times and bad!

As you’re likely aware, the TV icon sadly passed away late last week at the age of 88. In the wake of his passing, many fellow celebrities have paid tribute to him, including his former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford.

Related: Kelly Ripa Pays Tribute To The Late Regis Philbin In Emotional Live! Segment

Philbin first began hosting Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee in 1988 alongside Kathie Lee Gifford, who later departed the show 15 years later, though the pair continued to stay close friends in more recent years. When Gifford’s late husband Frank Gifford was caught in a public cheating scandal in 1997, she was able to count on her co-host to be by her side. Speaking with People this week, the 66-year-old shared:

“Everybody talks about the hard times that I went through that were public. And they were hard times. By any definition they were the most painful times of my life, for sure.” She added: “But I always knew Regis had my back. He always protected me on the air. The Bible says, ‘You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.’ I knew my own truth. I was never going to let what the world said about me define me. And he always supported me in all of that.” Wow. Sounds like they had a great relationship! The former Today host returned to NBC on Monday to speak more about their friendship, as well as share on the visit they had just two weeks ahead of his death: “They came over about two weeks ago. I saw Reg get out of the car with Joy and I sensed much more fragility than I had seen in him since the last time in January out in Los Angeles.” The momma of two continued, explaining more about her visit from Regis and his wife Joy Philbin: “We became dear friends through the years since then. Always, always getting together every chance we could and just picking up right where we left off. We just had the best time. After they left, I thought to myself, ‘Lord is that the last time I am going to see my friend?’ Because he was failing. I could tell.” So, so sad. We’re continuing to send all of Regis’ loved ones condolences as they continue to navigate this difficult time.

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/Sheri Determan/WENN.]