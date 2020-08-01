Regis Philbin Laid To Rest In Private Burial At His Alma Mater, The University Of Notre Dame

Regis Philbin has actually lastly been put to rest.

The TELEVISION icon, who died on July 24 at the age of 88, was buried on Wednesday following a private sendoff at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the school of Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana.

The Philbin household stated in a declaration to People on Friday:

“Regis was laid to rest at his beloved Notre Dame, following a private ceremony on Wednesday. Again, our family would like to thank everyone for the incredible love and support you’ve given us and for the hilarious tributes and touching memories you’ve shared. If you’d like to honor Regis, we again kindly ask that you make a donation either to www.FoodBankNYC.org or to the Center for the Homeless in South Bend (www.cfh.net).”

The distinguished Ivy League university’s burial premises appeared like the best last resting location forPhilbin He finished from the school in 1953 with a sociology degree and stayed included with the organization throughout his storied tv hosting profession. In addition to being a devoted Notre Dame sports fan, he contributed $2.75 million to the university in 2001 to produce the Philbin Studio Theater, an efficiency art location on school. That generous and lasting contribution on his …